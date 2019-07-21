Home World

Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife accuses him of domestic violence

Fatema Sohail claimed Mohsin Abbas Haider was not present when she delivered their child and alleged that he was with his girlfriend at that time.

Published: 21st July 2019 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Mohsin Abbas Haider

Mohsin Abbas Haider (Photo | mohsinabbashaider, Instagram fan account)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistani actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatema Sohail has accused him of domestic violence.

Fatema shared a lengthy post on her Facebook on Saturday alleging that the actor physically abused her while she was pregnant upon her confronting him about cheating. "On November 26, 2018, I caught my husband cheating. When I confronted him, instead of being embarrassed he started thrashing me. I was pregnant at that time," she wrote.

Along with the post, she shared pictures of her bruised face.

Fatema also claimed Haider was not present when she delivered their child and alleged that he was with his girlfriend at that time. She said her husband came to meet her two days later only to click pictures to grab public attention.

Stating that she has had enough, Fatema said she was going to take a stand for herself.

Haider, who has appeared in several hit films, said he would address the accusations at a press conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohsin Abbas Haider Pakistani actor Mohsin Abbas Haider domestic violence Pakistan domestic violence
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp