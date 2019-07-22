Home World

British Airways pilots vote to strike amid long-running pay dispute

The British Airlines Pilots Association accused the airline of making massive profits on the back of sacrifices made during hard times.

Published: 22nd July 2019 11:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

The airline is seeking an injunction Tuesday in the High Court to halt industrial action.

The airline is seeking an injunction Tuesday in the High Court to halt industrial action. (File|AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Airways pilots voted overwhelmingly to take strike action amid a long-running dispute over pay, their union said Monday.

The British Airlines Pilots Association accused the airline of making massive profits on the back of sacrifices made during hard times.

No potential dates have been set for industrial action, and the union said it remained hopeful the dispute could be resolved.

ALSO READ: British Airways faces record fine of 183 million pounds for data breach

The association says pilots backed industrial action by more than 9-1 on a turnout of 90 per cent.

"We do not wish to inconvenience our customers, which is why we have tried to resolve this matter through negotiation starting last November - it is BA who has regrettably chosen to drag this out into the summer months," union leader Brian Strutton said.

The airline is seeking an injunction Tuesday in the High Court to halt industrial action. It said its offer was worth 11.5 per cent over three years.

"We are very disappointed that BALPA, the pilots' union, has chosen to threaten the travel plans of thousands of our customers, over the summer holidays, with possible strike action," the airline said in a statement. "We remain open to working with BALPA to reach an agreement."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
British Airways BALPA
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp