Home World

French TV crew arrested in Australia for filming protest against Adani coal mine

The Adani Carmichael mine is set to become the largest coal mine, with approval to produce up to 60 million tonnes of coal annually, and 2.3 billion tonnes over the life of the mine.

Published: 23rd July 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors reminding remind everyone that Adani should not receive public subsidies.

Protestors reminding remind everyone that Adani should not receive public subsidies. | ( File Photo | Stop Adani Twitter )

By Natasha Chaku
PTI

MELBOURNE: A French television crew filming a protest against a newly-approved controversy-hit coal mine owned by Indian energy giant Adani in Australia was arrested on Monday on charges of trespassing.

The Carmichael coal mine north Queensland, which was approved in June, has been courting controversy due to its location near the Great Barrier Reef, which has the world's largest coral reef.

Environmentalists warn that coal mining in the area will have drastic impact on global climate and will threaten local vulnerable species.

Reporter Hugo Clement, who works for French national TV broadcaster France2, and three members of his TV crew were arrested outside the Abbot Point coal terminal in Bowen in north Queensland while they were filming the protest.

Three protesters, all in their 20's, were also arrested along with them, police said.

The film crew was later granted bail and has been ordered to appear before the Bowen Magistrates Court on September 3.

Strict bail conditions were imposed on Clement under which he is banned from going within 20 kilometres of the Carmichael mine site.

He is also prohibited from going within less than 100 metres from any other Adani site, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation said in a report.

Clement said he was surprised at the arrest and claimed that the police did not ask him any questions, the report said.

"We were just filming the action of those people and we don't know why but police decided to arrest us. I still don't understand why. We are not part of the action, we are not activists, just journalists. we are not a danger, we did not block the railway. We were just filming, reporting what is going on here," he was quoted as saying by the report."

I think Adani is a big news topic here. That (the arrest) is very strange.

It's like they have something to hide, right? Because if you arrest a journalist and then you say to the journalist that he has to keep away from Adani's sites, what's happening on these sites?" Clement added.

He also questioned the bail conditions which restricted him from approaching Adani's sites.

"Why is it so important for the police to keep the journalists away from the sites?" he asked.

Meanwhile, in a statement, a police spokesman said, "The QPS (Queensland Police Service) supports lawful and peaceful protest and is committed to working with groups to plan and facilitate lawful activities.

The Adani Carmichael mine is set to become the largest coal mine, with approval to produce up to 60 million tonnes of coal annually, and 2.3 billion tonnes over the life of the mine.

The group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the Abbot Point port near Bowen in the north.

It would be one of the biggest mines in the world.

Adani said last year it would fully fund the coal mine and rail project itself, but did not give an updated estimate of the cost of the mine.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia France Adani Coal Mines Carmichael coal mine International Journalists Journalists Arrested
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp