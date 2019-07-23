Google loses $13 million in settling nine-year-old privacy scandal

Home World

SAN FRANCISCO: Search engine giant Google is facing a loss of $13 million in a case settlement that concerned a privacy scandal that happened nine years ago and is said to have affected millions of people.

In 2010, Google found itself tangled in the "Wi-Spy" incident in which its Street View cars were found to be collecting people's emails, passwords and other personal data from unprotected Wi-Fi networks from homes the cars drove by, Android Central reported on Monday.

While a San Fransico judge still needs to give final approval on the settlement, the $13 million Google would pay would be divided between advocacy groups for consumer privacy.

However, other than the 20 plaintiffs that were part of a class-action lawsuit none of the other affected individuals will be receiving a form of compensation, the report said.

In addition, Google has said it would rid itself any data the company still has from Wi-Spy, and work with people on how they can better protect their privacy.

For Google, $13 million is not even one-sixth of the income its parent company Alphabet earns in a single day.

