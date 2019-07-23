Home World

Indian Embassy issues passport related advisory for expatriates in UAE

Indian Embassy issued an advisory for renewal of passports as residents take advantage of the summer holidays to go on vacation.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

DUBAI: Indian Embassy in the UAE has advised its nationals in the Gulf kingdom to renew their passports at least six months before travelling to ensure a smooth transit, a media report said on Tuesday.

The Embassy issued an advisory for renewal of passports as residents take advantage of the summer holidays to go on vacation, the Gulf News reported.

M Rajamurugan, Counsellor at Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said, "Check the validity of your passport, the number of blank leaves left in your travel document and last, don't forget to check the expiry on your UAE residence visa.

"According to the officials, instances have occurred where Indian expats have come to the Embassy, requesting for renewal after their passport expires or the travel document falls short of blank pages.

He said, "We directed them to BLS International Passport Services UAE for the passport issuance.

This situation can be avoided and a lot of time and money can be saved by just making due checks of your travel documents every now and then."

Rajamurugan advised people to start the process at least six months before wanting to travel, the report said.

"Again if you are travelling to India and returning to UAE, then even four months validity is fine. But if you are applying for an international visa they generally ask for the passport to have a six months validity," said Rajamurugan.

Rajamurugan added that the Embassy helps expats to get passports early, in emergency cases only, on humanitarian grounds, even on public holidays and weekends.

For expired passport and visa, the counsellor suggested, the non-native residents,"to first renew passport and then visa so that it shows on the new passport."

Neeraj Agarwal, acting consul-general and consul for the press, information, culture said, "I have been living in the Gulf for ten years and it is quite a norm for people to forget to renew their passports.

"Of course the frequency rises during this time when it is the summer vacation and more people travel." 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAE  Indian Embassy passport renewal
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp