Home World

Trump accepts Imran Khan's invitation to visit Pakistan, says Foreign Minister Qureshi

Pakistan's Foreign Minister F M Qureshi said that the matters pertaining to the Trump's visit will be agreed upon soon.

Published: 23rd July 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Pakistan on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to visit the country.

The visit, if made, will make Trump the sixth US president after George W Bush to visit the South Asian nation after a gap of over a decade.

Bush visited Islamabad on March 2006 when Pakistan was under the military rule of the then president Pervez Musharraf.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, Pakistan's Foreign Minister F M Qureshi said the matters pertaining to the Trump's visit will be agreed upon soon, Pakistani news channel Geo News reported.

The US president has accepted the offer to visit Pakistan upon the invitation extended by Prime Minister Khan, the report said.

ALSO READ: ISI information helped CIA track down Osama Bin Laden, says Imran Khan

Earlier on Monday, the US president, while responding to a question posed by a journalist on whether he would like to visit Pakistan, jibed that Khan had not extended him any invitation but, if given, he would definitely accept it.

"Well, I can't say that yet because, so far, he has not extended me an invitation," Trump said amidst laughter.

"And after today's meeting, maybe he won't. But I have a feeling he might. Yes, I'd love to go Pakistan at the right time," he said.

Dwight David "Ike" Eisenhower was the first of the five American presidents to visit Pakistan in 1959, followed by Lyndon Johnson in 1967, Richard Nixon in 1969, Bill Clinton in 2000 and Bush in 2006.

The Pakistani premier is currently on a three-day visit to Washington.

He met Trump at the White House on Monday, a meeting which Islamabad hopes would reset the strained bilateral ties between the two nations.

Ties between the US and Pakistan strained after Trump, while announcing his Afghanistan and South Asia policy in August 2017, hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Donald Trump US
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp