Home World

Trump slams US media, says he is treated worse than Imran

Talking to reporters during a joint media appearance with President Trump at the Oval Office, PM Khan said Pakistan had one of the freest presses in the world.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump gestures as he greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump gestures as he greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday used his meeting with Imran Khan to slam the US media, saying he was treated worse than the Pakistan Prime Minister by the journalists.

President Trump met Prime Minister Khan for the first time in a meeting at the White House where the two leaders discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir issue.

Talking to reporters during a joint media appearance with President Trump at the Oval Office, Khan said Pakistan had one of the freest presses in the world, refuting allegations that the freedom of media in his country was under attack during his government.

"Pakistan has one of the freest presses in the world...The criticism I've received from my own press is unprecedented. To say there are curbs on the Pakistan press is a joke," Khan said in response to a question from his fellow Pakistani journalists.

"Wait a minute. There's no way you're treated worse than I am," Trump quickly interjected, amidst laughter.

Opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has imposed a "complete ban" on the media coverage of opposition leaders, especially Maryam Nawaz whom he considers a "big threat" to his rule.

Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday said in a statement "Pakistan's most popular news channel, the privately-owned Geo News broadcaster, has been forced off the air or had its channel number abruptly changed in many parts of the country.

Trump has often criticised the US media, calling it "fake news" and "enemy of the people."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pak US relations Pakistan PM Imran trump meet Imran khan donald trump
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp