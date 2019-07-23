Trump slams US media, says he is treated worse than Imran

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday used his meeting with Imran Khan to slam the US media, saying he was treated worse than the Pakistan Prime Minister by the journalists.

President Trump met Prime Minister Khan for the first time in a meeting at the White House where the two leaders discussed a host of issues, including the Afghan peace process and the Kashmir issue.

Talking to reporters during a joint media appearance with President Trump at the Oval Office, Khan said Pakistan had one of the freest presses in the world, refuting allegations that the freedom of media in his country was under attack during his government.

"Pakistan has one of the freest presses in the world...The criticism I've received from my own press is unprecedented. To say there are curbs on the Pakistan press is a joke," Khan said in response to a question from his fellow Pakistani journalists.

"Wait a minute. There's no way you're treated worse than I am," Trump quickly interjected, amidst laughter.

Opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has imposed a "complete ban" on the media coverage of opposition leaders, especially Maryam Nawaz whom he considers a "big threat" to his rule.

Washington-based Committee to Protect Journalists on Monday said in a statement "Pakistan's most popular news channel, the privately-owned Geo News broadcaster, has been forced off the air or had its channel number abruptly changed in many parts of the country.

Trump has often criticised the US media, calling it "fake news" and "enemy of the people."