Home World

6,000 migrants arrested in Istanbul crackdown 

There has been concern in recent days over reports that hundreds of Syrian refugees have been sent back to Syria, after being forced to sign consent forms in Turkish that they do not understand.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By AFP

ISTANBUL: A crackdown on unregistered migrants in Istanbul has seen 6,000 arrests including Syrians in the past two weeks, the interior minister said Wednesday.

There has been concern in recent days over reports that hundreds of Syrian refugees have been sent back to Syria, after being forced to sign consent forms in Turkish that they do not understand.

Soylu denied the claims.

"We have been carrying out an operation since July 12. We have caught 6,122 people in Istanbul, including 2,600 Afghans," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told TV station NTV.

He said Syrians were part of the group, without giving numbers.

"When we catch Syrians who are not registered, we send them to refugee camps," he said, citing a camp in the Turkish border province of Hatay.

However, he said some Syrians were choosing to go back to their home country "voluntarily" to areas where fighting has abated.

Turkey has more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, the highest number in the world.

Most have "temporary protection" permits but these restrict them to the province in which they were registered.

The current crackdown is aimed at those who live in Istanbul without a permit to stay in the city.

A coalition of Syrian NGOs said Monday that more than 600 Syrians, mostly with protection permits issued in other provinces, were arrested in Istanbul last week and deported back to Syria, rather than to their assigned provinces.

The crackdown is orchestrated by the Istanbul governor's office, which is controlled by the central government in Ankara.

It follows the defeat of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party in the Istanbul party, with some arguing that the large presence of refugees in the city had hurt the ruling party's popularity.

The governor's office says there are 547,000 Syrians registered in the city.

A survey published this month by Kadir Has University in Istanbul showed growing hostility towards them, rising from 54.5 per cent of respondents in 2017 to 67.7 per cent in 2019.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Istanbul Turkey Syria Refugees in Turkey
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp