Boris Johnson to form 'cabinet for modern Britain' as PM

By Associated Press

LONDON: Boris Johnson is set to form a "cabinet for modern Britain" as he prepares to become prime minister following his victory in an election to lead the governing Conservatives.

The incoming leader has just over three months to make good on his promise to lead the UK out of the European Union by October 31.

ALSO READ: Five things you may not know about Boris Johnson, UK's next Prime Minister

Johnson easily defeated Conservative rival Jeremy Hunt, winning two-thirds of the votes of about 160,000 party members across the UK He becomes prime minister once Queen Elizabeth II formally asks him to form a government.

ALSO READ: New British PM Boris Johnson has close Indian connection

He will replace Theresa May, who announced her resignation last month after Parliament repeatedly rejected the withdrawal agreement she struck with the 28-nation bloc.