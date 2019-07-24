Chinese Army working for peaceful end to Doklam row

Home World

Published: 24th July 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

BEIJING: The Chinese Army is working for stability and security along the Sino-Indian border and taking effective measures to create favourable conditions for the peaceful resolution of the Doklam stand-off, a white paper issued by China's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The two armies almost came to blows in 2017 when Indian soldiers halted a road construction by the Chinese at Doklam, an area close to Indian border claimed by Bhutan.

The white paper also said the People's Liberation Army stands guard against encroachment, infiltration in the country.

The 73-day standoff Doklam stand-off severely hit the already-strained ties between the countries that have a long-winding vexed border dispute. However, the ties have been revived between the two countries.

"China's armed forces maintain a rigorous guard against encroachment, infiltration, sabotage or harassment so as to safeguard border security and stability," it added.

"They strive to promote stability and security along the border with India, and take effective measures to create favourable conditions for the peaceful resolution of the Donglang (Doklam) stand-off," the document said.

China has signed border cooperation agreements with 9 neighbouring countries and set up border meeting mechanisms with 12 countries. China's armed forces have established mechanisms for exchanges with neighbouring countries, it went on.

Doklam is in Doka La plateau close to India's artery that connects its northeast with the rest of the country. It is contested between Bhutan and China.

India and China have a decades-old dispute over a 3,448-km border, which is the world's 9th longest border.

It has three sections: the western sector between Ladakh and the Chinese-held Aksai Chin; the central sector ranges from Uttarakhand and Tibet; the eastern sector divides Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh from Tibet.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as the part of South Tibet while India lays its claims to Aksai China.

The two went to war in 1962.

Indo-China Relations China India Doklam Issue
