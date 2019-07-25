Home World

Australia drops charges against French journalists for filming protests against Adani project

Arrests of the French journalists had fuelled concerns about press freedom in Australia after a spate of police raids targeting reporters.

Published: 25th July 2019 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Hugo Clément being arrested in Australia.

Hugo Clément being arrested in Australia. (Photo | Hugo Clément, Facebook)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australian police have dropped charges against a French television crew arrested filming a protest against a newly approved Indian-owned coal mine this week.

France 2 reporter Hugo Clement and three members of his film crew were arrested at Monday's demonstration against the Adani project in central Queensland state and charged with trespassing.

Clement said on Twitter on Thursday that he had been informed by the French Embassy in Australia that the "unfair" charges had been dropped.

He thanked Australians for offering their support in the days since the charges were laid.

The arrests had fuelled concerns about press freedom in Australia after a spate of police raids targeting reporters.

Construction of the Adani project near the Great Barrier Reef has been under fierce debate for almost a decade, with environmentalists warning that fossil fuels damage the climate.

Last month, authorities approved the construction of the open-cut mine, which is slated to produce up to 27 million tonnes of coal a year.

Conservationists say the project threatens local vulnerable species and means coal will have to be shipped from a port near the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef.

Supporters say it will bring hundreds of much-needed jobs to rural Queensland.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hugo Clement Adani project Great Barrier Reef India mines Australia India coal mine
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp