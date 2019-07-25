Home World

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission would start from February 2020.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday announced that it will send its first astronaut to space in 2022 using close ally China's satellite launch facilities.

Pakistan's decision came as India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2.

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Science and Technology, said the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission would start from February 2020.

"Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from February 2020.

Fifty people will be shortlisted. The list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space. This will be the biggest space event of our country," Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Chaudhry said the Pakistani Air Force will play a lead role in the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission.

ALSO READ: Feels like I have won the World Cup, says Imran Khan on arrival after first US visit

"The Air force will be the custodian of the selection process. Globally pilots are selected for space missions," he was quoted as saying by the Dawn News website.

He said that initially 50 pilots will be selected, from which the list will be brought down to 25 and then 10.

"Ten pilots will be trained and eventually one pilot will be sent to space," he said.

Last year, Pakistan launched two indigenously-built satellites into the orbit, using a Chinese launch vehicle.

The satellites were launched onboard the Chinese Long March (LM-2C) rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre located at the Gobi desert, China, The Express Tribune reported.

One of them was a remote sensing satellite (PRSS1) a dual-purpose Earth observational and optical satellite.

The second test satellite launched was a PAK-TES-1A to enhance satellite manufacture capabilities in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistani astronaut Pakistan space mission
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp