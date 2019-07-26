Home World

Four teenagers charged for attacking lesbian couple in London

The attack took place during the early hours of May 30, when the two women, who are in their 20s, boarded the bus in West Hampstead.

Published: 26th July 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

London's Metropolitan Police

London's Metropolitan Police ( Photo | Met Police Twitter )

By ANI

LONDON: The London Metropolitan Police on Thursday charged four teenagers for a homophobic attack against two women who refused to kiss on a night bus.

All the four charged belong to the 15 to 17-year-old age bracket. One 16-year-old also faces additional charges for cannabis possession, according to CNN.

ALSO READ: Lesbian couple attacked by gang of men for refusing to kiss each other on London bus

They are slated to appear at the Highbury Corner Youth Court on August 21.

The attack took place during the early hours of May 30, when the two women, who are in their 20s, boarded the bus in West Hampstead.

"There were at least four of them. They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us 'lesbians' and describing sexual positions," one of the victims, Melania PS claimed in a Facebook post after the incident.

ALSO READ: ‘Not my fault I am gay’: Youth commits suicide in Chennai alleging homophobia

The six of them were the only ones in the bus, apart from the driver, Melania added.

"In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris (her partner) even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it," she further said, recounting the horrific incident.

"The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them. On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up.

The next thing I know is I'm being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over. Our stuff was stolen as well," she stated.

The homophobic incident was widely condemned by the top brass of political leaders in the UK, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan and the then-Prime Minister Theresa May. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London London Homophobic Attack Theresa May London Lesbians Attacked
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp