Goan engineer Govind Naik on seized British oil tanker Stena Impero safe, says his father

Suresh Naik, who hails from Chicalim village in South Goa district said that he was relieved after speaking to his son onboard the British oil tanker Stena Impero which has been seized by Iran.

Published: 26th July 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

File photograph shows the Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk at an undisclosed location.

File photograph shows the Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk at an undisclosed location. ( Photo | AP )

By IANS

PANAJI: Govind Naik, the fourth engineer, onboard the British oil tanker Stena Impero which has been seized by Iran in the Strait of Hormuz on July 18, is safe and has spoken to his family in Goa, his father Suresh Naik said.

India ramps up efforts to secure release of 18 nationals onboard seized British ship

Naik said that from Chicalim on Thursday, that Govind had boarded the Stena Impero at the Dubai port on July 16, two days before the oil tanker was seized by the Iranian Replublic Guard Corps.

Suresh Naik, who hails from Chicalim village in South Goa district said that he was relieved after speaking to his son on Thursday evening.

"Govind finally called. He told us that they are safe. There are 18 Indians and five foreign crew members on the ship. They are currently anchored at a port in Iran," Suresh Naik said.

"This was his fourth trip on the ship. The shipping company as well as insurance officials have been calling us several times a day keeping us abreast of what is going on," Suresh Naik also said.

