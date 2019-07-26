Home World

Palestinians to scrap agreements with Israel, says Mahmoud Abbas

His remarks came on Thursday following an emergency meeting after Israel razed Palestinian buildings it said were illegally built on the edge of Jerusalem.

Published: 26th July 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo | AP)

By IANS

RAMALLAH: Palestinians will no longer abide by previous agreements made with Israel, President Mahmoud Abbas has said.

His remarks came on Thursday following an emergency meeting after Israel razed Palestinian buildings it said were illegally built on the edge of Jerusalem.

Abbas said a committee would be formed to work out how to implement the decision. Agreements signed between the two sides over the past 25 years cover many spheres of activity, including security co-operation, the BBC reported on Friday.

ALSO READ: Israeli crews demolish Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem

Israel has not yet responded to the move.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have heightened in recent days after the demolition of the buildings, which Israel's High Court said had been built too close to its West Bank barrier.

There was an international outcry over Israel's actions, which left 17 people homeless.

Islamic Hamas movement hailed Abbas' decision, calling it a "step in the right direction".

ALSO READ: Left-wing Israeli parties unite to counter Benjamin Netanyahu

Hamas also said that the Palestinian people "are looking forward to see these actions come into effect as soon as possible throughout a joint agreed-upon plan that immediately begins".

The movement also called for the immediate formation of a national unity government and stop immediately security coordination with Israel "in order to be able to confront the dangers that aim at liquidating the just Palestinian cause".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palestine Israel Mahmoud Abbas Israel Palestine conflict
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp