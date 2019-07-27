Home World

BRICS nations ask all states to prevent terror financing from their territories

The ministers of the BRICS countries expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure effective results against terrorism.

Published: 27th July 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a photo prior to a BRICS meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019.

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: India along with other BRICS nations on Friday called on all states to prevent the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories, as they condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

During the meeting of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations in Rio de Janeiro, the five nations called for concerted efforts to fight terrorism under UN auspices on a firm international legal basis.

India was represented by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Gen (retd) V K Singh.

The five nations recognised the primary role of states and their competent bodies in preventing and countering terrorism.

The ministers of these countries expressed their conviction that a comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure effective results against terrorism.

The comprehensive approach should include countering radicalisation, recruitment, travel of foreign terrorist fighters, blocking sources and channels of terrorist financing, dismantling terrorist bases and countering misuse of the Internet by terrorist entities through misuse of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), a statement released after the meeting said.

The ministers deplored recent terrorist attacks, including in some BRICS countries.

They condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever and by whomsoever committed, the statement said.

They described terrorist acts as criminal and unjustifiable, which should not be associated with any religion, nationality, ethnic group or civilization.

They recalled the responsibility of all states to prevent the financing of terrorist networks and terrorist actions from their territories, the statement said.

The statement did not mention the name of any country.

The ministers also called for an expedited adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN General Assembly.

They emphasised the importance of preventing and combating the financing of terrorism.

To address the threat of chemical and biological terrorism, they emphasised the need to launch multilateral negotiations on an international convention for the suppression of acts of chemical and biological terrorism, including at the Conference on Disarmament, the statement said.

They recognised the progress that has been made on BRICS cooperation in countering terrorism through the BRICS Working Group on counter-terrorism.

The five nations also reaffirmed their commitment to support international cooperation in combating illicit financial flows from all types of criminal activity, including within the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the World Customs Organisation.

They underscored the importance of improving mutual exchanges and data sharing.

They emphasised the importance of upholding and supporting the objectives of FATF, as well of intensifying cooperation to implement and improve its standards on combating Money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation.

The ministers exchanged views on key issues on the international agenda.

They also reviewed with satisfaction the progress of BRICS cooperation featuring mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The ministers agreed to further deepen BRICS three-pillar-driven cooperation in the areas of economy, peace and security and people-to-people exchanges.

They reaffirmed the commitment to upholding and respecting international law and to an international system in which sovereign States cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development and ensure the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.

They underlined support for multilateralism and the central role of the UN in international affairs, and the commitment to uphold the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

They reiterated the urgent need to strengthen and reform the multilateral system, including the UN, the WTO, the IMF, and other international organisations.

The international system, including international organisations, in particular, the United Nations, should promote the interests of all, they said.

The Ministers reaffirmed the commitment to the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, democracy, inclusiveness and strengthened collaboration, and to build a brighter shared future for the global community through mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Ministers recalled the 2005 World Summit Outcome document and reaffirmed the need for a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more representative, effective, and efficient, and to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges.

China and Russia reiterated the importance they attach to the status and role of Brazil, India and South Africa in international affairs and support their aspiration to play a greater role in the UN, the statement said.

They underscored the importance of sustained efforts aimed at making the United Nations more effective and efficient in implementing its mandates, it said.

