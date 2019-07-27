Home World

IMF aims to select new leader to replace Christine Lagarde by October 4

Lagarde resigned her post effective September 12 as she awaits final word on her nomination to the presidency of the European Central Bank.

Published: 27th July 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

A new managing director will be in place in time for the IMF annual meeting in mid-October.

A new managing director will be in place in time for the IMF annual meeting in mid-October. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund plans to select a new leader to replace Christine Lagarde at the global crisis lender by October 4, the IMF board announced Friday.

That would mean a new managing director will be in place in time for the IMF annual meeting in mid-October.

Lagarde resigned her post effective September 12 as she awaits final word on her nomination to the presidency of the European Central Bank.

The IMF board confirmed a commitment to "an open, merit-based, and transparent process for the selection of the next Managing Director," the institution is widely expected to continue the 75-year tradition of picking a European to lead the fund, while an American has always led the IMF's sister institution, the World Bank.

Any of the fund's 189 members can nominate a candidate from July 29 to September 6, after which the board will announce its shortlist of up to three names, the IMF said in a statement.

EU leaders early this month picked Lagarde to succeed ECB chief Mario Draghi, whose single, eight-year term ends in November.

Lagarde immediately stepped away from the IMF leadership post she has held since 2011, sparking a wave of speculation about who would replace her.

Draghi's name was bandied about as a replacement, but he said Thursday he is "not available" for the position.

He also is too old to hold the post, according to IMF rules.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had said he would lead talks on finding a new candidate to succeed Lagarde.

Names mentioned as possible successors to Lagarde include Spain's Finance Minister Nadia Calvino, and Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former finance minister of the Netherlands.

The United States and Europe have the biggest voting blocs in the IMF, making it difficult for an outside candidate to upset the leadership tradition.

"Although the Executive Board may select a Managing Director by a majority of the votes cast, the objective of the Executive Board is to select the Managing Director by consensus," the IMF statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christine Lagarde IMF leader New IMF leader IMF Lagarde replacement
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp