Home World

Man jailed in UK for racist online trolling of UK's new Home Secretary Priti Patel

Gerard Traynor was arrested in January this year after posting a string of racist messages to the senior Conservative Party MP's Facebook page between October and December 2018.

Published: 27th July 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's senior-most Indian-origin minister Priti Patel.(Picture from official website)

Britain's first Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel. (Picture from official website)

By PTI

LONDON: A man who confessed to sending offensive online messages to Britain's new Indian-origin Home Secretary Priti Patel last year has been sentenced to 22 months' imprisonment by a UK court this week.

Gerard Traynor was arrested in January this year after posting a string of racist messages to the senior Conservative Party MP's Facebook page between October and December 2018.

The 53-year-old similarly trolled Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster.

This was not the exercise of the democratic right to free speech or the type of critical commentary that all politicians face on a day to day basis. On the contrary, the messages are deeply offensive and threatening, said Judge Simon Bryan, during the sentencing hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

In reference to the messages directed at Patel, he noted: "The content of your message is shocking and disgusting, and is clearly racially motivated.

It uses debased language that has no place in our multi-cultural society and was designed to insult and to demean and incite racial hatred. In her statement to the police which was submitted to the court, 47-year-old Patel, who has since become a frontline minister, expressed her shock and disgust at the online attacks and described the impact it had on her personal and public life.

Patel's statement read: I converse with the public on a daily basis this can provoke debate and I am faced with criticism. This incident has taken acceptable behaviour to serious criminality, the content was shocking and disgusting in its nature and the messages were racist, grossly offensive, hugely upsetting and caused me to feel intimidated. It had a huge impact on both my personal and professional life, I am a lot more wary of my surroundings when I am in public.

DUP leader Foster, in her statement, said she became concerned for her loved ones after the very aggressive and threatening messages.

She said: I expect a degree of commentary but these messages overstep the mark of free speech.

I don't know the sender, where he was or what his intentions were.

I was concerned about my own movements, but at least I am in control of my own movements My concerns were for my family and those around me. The prosecution in the case told the court that Traynor had refused to engage with support agencies in the past.

He was described as a lonely man, who has 11 previous convictions for similar offences.

Traynor pleaded guilty to 16 counts of sending threatening or grossly offensive malicious communications  15 of which relate to Foster and the 16th to Patel  before being sentenced for the crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priti Patel Britain Indian-origin Home Secretary Online bullying Cyber bullying UK racism
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp