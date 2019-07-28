Home World

Donald Trump defends attack on black US lawmaker

In a series of tweets, Trump took aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings -- a high-profile critic of Trump's administration whose district covers much of the majority black city.

Published: 28th July 2019 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump defended Sunday his latest attack on a prominent African-American lawmaker in comments that drew more accusations of racism.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump took aim at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings -- a high-profile critic of Trump's administration whose district covers much of the majority black city of Baltimore, Maryland.

"Cumming (sic) District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," the president wrote, calling it "the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."


"No human being would want to live there," he said, in an attack ostensibly provoked by Cummings' criticism of the harsh conditions facing would-be asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border.

ALSO READ: Racism becomes most searched word after Donald Trump's 'go back' remark 

Trump's comments triggered a torrent of criticism and he defended them on Sunday in another burst of tweets.

"There is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore," Trump said, without adding anything to back up his argument.

"Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation's great African American people," Trump wrote.

"Now, lowest unemployment in US history, and only getting better.

ALSO READ: CNN anchor slams President Trump for his 'rodent-infested' Baltimore remark

Elijah Cummings has failed badly!" Saturday's diatribe ignited a storm of criticism less than two weeks after the House of Representatives condemned Trump for "racist" comments targeting four first-term Democratic congresswomen who are from ethnic minorities.

The top Democrat in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, on Saturday accused Trump of a "racist" attack on a "champion of civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague."

"We all reject racist attacks against him," wrote Pelosi -- who was born in Baltimore and whose father served as mayor of the city. Former vice president Joe Biden -- the Democratic frontrunner to challenge Trump in 2020 -- called out the president directly on Twitter.

"It is despicable for you to attack him and the people of Baltimore this way," Biden wrote.

"Once again you have proved yourself unfit to hold the office. A President is supposed to lift this nation up. Not tear it down."

In another tweet on Sunday, Trump said Pelosi is doing a bad job representing her district in California.

"Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi's district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late," he wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump Racist Comment USA Elijah Cummings
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp