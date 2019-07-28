Home World

No ifs and buts about UK's exit from European Union on Oct 31, says UK Minister Michael Gove

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has established a special committee with six trusted Ministers whose mission is to ensure that the country leaves the EU.

Published: 28th July 2019

Michael Gove

Michael Gove (Photo | AP)

By IANS

London, July 28 (IANS) The UK government is working on the assumption of a no-deal Brexit, according to EFE news on Sunday. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove, in charge of preparations for an exit from the European Union (EU) without an agreement, said, "No-deal is now a real prospect".

Writing in the Sunday Times newspaper Gove said his team was aiming to renegotiate with Brussels but the UK government was preparing for every outcome. "With a new Prime Minister, a new government and a new clarity of mission, we will exit the EU on October 31. No ifs, no buts. No more delay. Brexit is happening," he said.

Gove warned that altering former Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement would not be enough. "You can't just reheat the dish that's been sent back and expect that will make it more palatable," he wrote.

Brussels has insisted that it will not renegotiate the treaty signed with May. "We still hope they will change their minds, but we must operate on the assumption that they will not," Gove said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has established a special committee with six trusted Ministers whose mission is to ensure that the country leaves the EU on the date set.

Chancellor Sajid Javid, part of the group, has pledged extra funding to help prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Javid, writing in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, said there would be "significant extra funding" for 500 new border force officers and "possible" improved infrastructure at British ports.

"She will commission an immigration advisory committee to analyse the immigration points system used in Australia to adopt a similar style in the UK, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Britain should seize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offered by the end of free movement under the EU to implement a system that allows immigrants to be selected according to their qualifications and the needs of the country," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.

