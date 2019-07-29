Home World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani seeks closer UK ties with Boris Johnson 

Boris Johnson took office on Wednesday amid a spike in tensions in the Persian Gulf and a diplomatic standoff between Britain and Iran.

Published: 29th July 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ( File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VIENNA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has penned an open letter to Britain's new prime minister, saying he hopes the countries' diplomatic ties will be stronger under Boris Johnson's leadership.

In the letter published Sunday on Rouhani's website, the Iranian president congratulated Johnson on becoming prime minister Wednesday.

Rouhani said he hoped Johnson's "only one visit to Tehran" while serving as UK foreign secretary in 2017 and now his tenure as prime minister led to a "further deepening of bilateral and multilateral relations."

ALSO READ: Iran terms Britain seizing its oil tanker as violation of JCPoA

Johnson took office on Wednesday amid a spike in tensions in the Persian Gulf and a diplomatic standoff between Britain and Iran.

Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz this month after the British navy helped seize an Iranian supertanker loaded with crude oil near Gibraltar.

