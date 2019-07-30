77 injured in Hong Kong bus mishap

By ANI

HONG KONG: At least 77 people were injured after two buses collided outside the Tai Lam Tunnel here on Tuesday morning.

The accident involved a Kowloon Motor Bus and a Citybus vehicle and it took place just before 8:30 am (local time) near the Tsuen Wan exit of the tunnel, South China Morning Post reported.

Out of the 77 wounded, two sustained serious injuries while the others suffered minor injuries, a government spokesperson said.



ALSO READ: 10 killed in accident after bus collides with van in Tamil Nadu

The driver of the Citybus was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by emergency officials.

As many as 26 ambulances and 15 fire engines were pressed into service following the mishap, according to the Fire Services Department.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

This is the third time in this month that a mishap has taken place in Hong Kong.

On July 18, a driver was killed and 14 others were injured after a collision between a truck and bus along the Yuen Long-bound Tsing Long Highway.

The following day, another accident took place between a double-decker bus and a minibus in Tsuen Wan, wounding 10 people.