Hong Kong protesters hit subway to disrupt morning commute

Angry commuters argued with protesters in a stopped train and on the platform at Tiu Keng Leng station.

Police restrain an angry passenger who tried to fight with protesters in Hong Kong on Tuesday

Police restrain an angry passenger who tried to fight with protesters in Hong Kong on Tuesday (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Protesters in Hong Kong have disrupted subway service during the morning commute by blocking the doors on trains, preventing them from leaving the stations. Service was partially suspended on one line and delayed on another line on Tuesday.

Angry commuters argued with protesters in a stopped train and on the platform at Tiu Keng Leng station. The disruption is part of a pro-democracy movement that has seen hundreds of thousands take to the streets this summer for marches and rallies.

The protests have shaken the government in Hong Kong and raised concern in Beijing. The city is part of China but has a fair degree of autonomy in local affairs. Posts on Twitter showed long lines of commuters waiting for shuttle buses provided by the subway operator.

