Half of US Voters believe Donald Trump is racist: Survey

WASHINGTON: Slightly more than half of US voters believe President Donald Trump is racist, according to a poll published on July 30.

Fifty-one per cent of those surveyed in the Quinnipiac University poll said Trump is racist while 45 per cent said he is not.

Forty-six per cent of white voters polled said the president is racist while 50 per cent said he is not. Eighty per cent of black voters said Trump is racist while 11 per cent said he is not.

As for Hispanic voters, 55 per cent said he is racist while 44 per cent said he is not.

Women were more likely than men to believe Trump is racist.

Fifty-five per cent of men said he is not racist while 41 per cent said he is. As for women, 59 per cent said he is racist while 36 per cent said he is not.

Most of the voters polled, 61 per cent said Congress should not start impeachment proceedings against Trump. Twenty-nine per cent said it should.

The Quinnipiac poll of 1,306 voters nationwide was conducted between July 25 and 28. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Trump has been accused of racism for promoting the "birther" lie that Barack Obama was not born in the United States and his tenure in the White House has been marked by tirades against immigrants and prominent non-white politicians.

The president insisted to reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he is the "least racist person anywhere in the world."