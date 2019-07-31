Home World

Hawaii braces for category three Hurricane Erick

As per officials, the maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph while Hurricane Erick could make sea waters rise between seven to 16 feet overnight.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

For Representational Purposes.

For Representational Purposes.| ( Photo | AP )

By ANI

HAWAII: A category-three hurricane named 'Erick' is heading towards the Hawaiin islands, along with another category-one hurricane 'Flossie', according to the United States' National Hurricane Centre.

While the category-three hurricane is not expected to make landfall, Hurricane Flossie may take a more direct track towards the islands, as per CNN.

Parts of the US state are expected to see increased wind gusts and rain due to Hurricane Erick, which may slide south of Hawaii on Thursday. CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said that it would weaken to a tropical storm by then.

"Strong swells are expected to cause dangerous surf along the eastern and southern Hawaii coast over the next 48-72 hours but no coastal advisories are currently issued for the Hawaiian island chain," Brink stated.

As per officials, the maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph while Hurricane Erick could make sea waters rise between seven to 16 feet by tomorrow night.

Hurricane Flossie, on the other hand, is expected to upgrade to a category-two storm by Friday.

The category-three hurricane is forecast to exit Hawaiian waters by this weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hawaii US US Hurricane Hurricane Flossie Hurricane Erick
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp