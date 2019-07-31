Hawaii braces for category three Hurricane Erick

By ANI

HAWAII: A category-three hurricane named 'Erick' is heading towards the Hawaiin islands, along with another category-one hurricane 'Flossie', according to the United States' National Hurricane Centre.

While the category-three hurricane is not expected to make landfall, Hurricane Flossie may take a more direct track towards the islands, as per CNN.

Parts of the US state are expected to see increased wind gusts and rain due to Hurricane Erick, which may slide south of Hawaii on Thursday. CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said that it would weaken to a tropical storm by then.

"Strong swells are expected to cause dangerous surf along the eastern and southern Hawaii coast over the next 48-72 hours but no coastal advisories are currently issued for the Hawaiian island chain," Brink stated.

As per officials, the maximum sustained winds stood at 130 mph while Hurricane Erick could make sea waters rise between seven to 16 feet by tomorrow night.

Hurricane Flossie, on the other hand, is expected to upgrade to a category-two storm by Friday.

The category-three hurricane is forecast to exit Hawaiian waters by this weekend.