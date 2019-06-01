Home World

Democratic presidential hopefuls to woo California activists

Published: 01st June 2019 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Democratic Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris

Democratic Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO: Democratic presidential hopefuls have descended on California for a weekend gathering of thousands of party activists.

Fourteen candidates including home state Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are set to speak at the California Democratic Party's annual gathering. They're seeking to shore up support ahead of the state's delegate-rich primary, planned for 2020 on Super Tuesday. That's an earlier primary than in recent presidential cycles, a move California made with the hope it would give the state more sway in picking the Democratic nominee.

ALSO READ: Democrat Senator Cory Booker hires several Indian-Americans for his 2020 presidential bid

Candidates will deliver speeches to a mass audience on Saturday and Sunday and attended smaller meet-and-greets.

Presidential contenders typically see California as a key state to raise money. Party leaders say they hope the earlier primary will expand candidates' focus on voter engagement.

