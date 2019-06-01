Ex-UK prime minister David Cameron joins US Artificial Intelligence firm

Home World

LONDON: Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has been hired by a US-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm as the chair of its advisory board, the company announced in a statement.

The former prime minister "will be responsible for curating and overseeing the strategic guidance" the board provides to Afiniti, the company was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

It would be one of Cameron's most prominent appointments since he step down as prime minister in 2016.

He has previously taken a number of roles at not-for-profit organisations and has a memoir, For the Record, due out later this year, the report said.

Cameron said he was "delighted" to take the job working on "transforming the future of customer service and interpersonal communications".

The Afiniti advisory board has high-profile figures including John Browne, former chief executive of BP and Francois Fillon, the former prime minister of France.

The AI company was set up by the US-Pakistani entrepreneur Zia Chishti and specialises in the use of AI in call centres, the report said.

Cameron resigned as prime minister after the remain campaign lost the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Since then he has become president of Alzheimer's Research UK, chair of the National Citizen Service's board of patrons and chair of the LSE-Oxford commission on state fragility, the report said.

"The government I led took a wide range of steps to ensure the UK was successful in the new tech industries... As part of this work, I was excited to see the rapid development in artificial intelligence and the huge potential AI has to address some of the challenges that societies face today... I am therefore delighted to have been asked to chair Afiniti's advisory board, helping support their work to transform the future of customer service and interpersonal communications," Cameron was quoted as saying in the report.

Afiniti's chair and chief executive Chishti said that the company was delighted at Cameron's appointment.

"David's deep personal commitment to this issue makes him perfectly placed to lead our advisory board and support Afiniti in our next stage of growth," he was quoted as saying.

Cameron's memoir is due to be published this autumn after the rights were sold to the publisher William Collins for 800,000 pounds three years ago.

