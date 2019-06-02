Home World

Donald Trump calls Meghan Markle 'nasty', supports Boris Johnson

Trump was confronted by the comments made by Markle ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

Published: 02nd June 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

 

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the upcoming visit to the UK, Ireland and France next week, US President Donald Trump told a British daily that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was "nasty" in response to her 2016 comment where she called Trump "misogynistic".

Trump, in his Oval Office interview with the Sun newspaper published on Friday, weighed in on everything from outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit to the contenders vying to replace her to Markle's dislike of his politics, CNN reported.

During the interview, Trump was confronted by the comments made by Markle ahead of the 2016 US presidential election where she said on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore" that Trump was misogynistic and that his politics was divisive. The then actress added that she would move to Canada if he won the presidency.

Trump responded: "I didn't know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK..."

He seemed to bury the hatchet saying: "I am sure she will go excellently (as a royal). She will be very good."

Regarding Brexit, Trump criticized May's efforts, saying he thought that "the UK allowed the European Union to have all the cards".

May will formally step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7 after all her withdrawal agreements were disagreed by her Cabinet members, forcing her to resign from office.

"I had mentioned to Theresa that you have got to build up your ammunition... I am sure that you could have built up a big advantage for your side and negotiated from strength.

"And it is very hard to play well when one side has all the advantage... They had nothing to lose. They didn't give the European Union anything to lose."

However, he acknowledged, "at the same time, I respect Theresa and she would certainly know the facts a lot better than I know them".

May's resignation will trigger a party leadership contest, and once a new party leader is in place she will no longer be Prime Minister, a process that could take weeks, if not months, CNN reported.

Trump expressed his support for former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, calling him "a very good guy, a very talented person".

"I think Boris would do a very good job," the President told The Sun. "I think he would be excellent."

He also showed favour for British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. "Yup, I like him," Trump added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Meghan Markle Boris Johnson Brexit Theresa May

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rashid Khan will be an important cog in Afghanistan's wheel| AFP
World Cup 2019: Team Afghanistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Australia's Steve Smith, centre, walks off the pitch after Australia defeated England by 12 runs during the Cricket World Cup warm up match.
World Cup 2019: Team Australia- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
It was a convincing performance from start to finish | AP
David Warner guides Australia to convincing win over Afghanistan
It was a comprehensive win for New Zealand after they were brilliant in all departments
Clinical New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp