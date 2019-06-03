Home World

13 killed in van-truck collision in Pakistan

The accident took place on Sunday night with the vicitms including a woman and four children.

By PTI

KARACHI: At least 13 people, including a woman and four children, were killed when their van collided with a truck in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said Monday. The accident took place on Sunday night when the van was heading to Zohb from Quetta when it collided with a truck in Ali Khel area in the province, Ary News reported.

At least 13 people were killed and seven others were injured, police said, adding that five members of a family are also included in the deceased in the dreadful accident.

Following the accident, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Qila Saifullah. Local police have cordoned off the area and further investigation into the matter was underway. Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of the mishaps are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

