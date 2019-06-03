Home World

Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM

The former foreign secretary is popular among the grassroots Tory members, but they will only get a vote once the party's MPs have whittled down the ever-growing candidates list to a final two.

Published: 03rd June 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Boris Johnson

Former British foreign secretary Boris Johnson (File | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's prime minister, launched his digital campaign to become the Conservative Party leader on Monday, coinciding with the visit of "friend" Donald Trump.

The launch video follows Johnson on the campaign trail, promising voters that he will take Britain out of the European Union on October 31 "deal or no deal" if he becomes prime minister by being elected Tory leader.

The former foreign secretary is popular among the grassroots Tory members, but they will only get a vote once the party's MPs have whittled down the ever-growing candidates list to a final two.

He is less popular among his own MPs, due to his key role in campaigning for Brexit and for his gaffe-prone style, and failed to make the last two when he last ran for the job in 2016.

US President Trump, who kicked off a state visit to Britain on Monday, gave Johnson his backing on Saturday.

"I actually have studied it very hard," Trump told the Sun newspaper, earlier calling Johnson a "friend.

" "I know the different players.

But I think Boris would do a very good job.

I think he would be excellent.

I like him.

I have always liked him.

" The comments drew criticism in Britain for interfering in the country's political process.

Elsewhere in his campaign video, Johnson expressed support for increased education and police funding and said he would "unite" a country fractured by Brexit.

"We have got to have the courage to tell the people of this country we can do it, if we want to," he told one voter on the doorstep.

Johnson has long held ambitions to become prime minister, but pulled out of the race in 2016 after key ally and fellow Brexit campaigner Michael Gove withdrew his support, saying "Boris cannot provide the leadership or build the team for the task ahead.

" His latest bid got off to a rocky start when he received a court summons last week over allegations that he knowingly lied during the Brexit referendum campaign.

The case concerns Johnson's claim that Britain sends 350 million pounds (USD 440 million, 400 million euros) a week to the European Union.

Thirteen candidates have entered the race so far, with Gove, Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt currently receiving the most backing from MPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boris Johnson British PM race

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp