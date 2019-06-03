Home World

Six-year-old Indian girl falls from building in Sharjah

Safa SA, was playing in her house on Saturday and ventured into the balcony from where she fell.

Published: 03rd June 2019 12:38 PM

By IANS

ABU DHABI: A six-year-old Indian girl is fighting for her life after she fell from the third floor of her building in Sharjah, the media reported on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening, when the girl, identified as Safa SA, was playing in her house and ventured into the balcony from where she fell. Her parents, who were inside the house, were unaware of her movements, reports the Khaleej Times.

The medical staff at the Al Qasimi hospital said that the girl had suffered fractures in all parts of the body. A special team has been assigned to look after the girl, who has been put under artificial respiration. With this incident, the number of children who have fallen from high-rises during the last three months has reached 16.

