Top White House economist Kevin Hassett leaving: Donald Trump

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says the White House's top economist is leaving soon.

In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing "shortly" and praises him as having "done such a great job for me and the Administration."

Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.

The president adds: "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!" Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.