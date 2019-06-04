Home World

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin, terror-relation ruled out

A 45-year-old man was in custody following the shooting, Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan told Guardian Australia.

Published: 04th June 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Four people are dead and one person injured in Australia after a gunman opened fire late Tuesday in the northern city of Darwin, authorities said.

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody and Northern Territory (NT) police say there are no further public threats.

They said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

"Today, June 4, 2019, has been a devastating day in the Northern Territory," NT chief minister Michael Gunner told reporters.

"Five crime scenes, four people deceased, one injured. This is not the Darwin we know," he added.

The alleged gunmen remained at large for an hour before he was apprehended.

Witnesses recalled harrowing scenes as a man moved from room to room opening fire at a motel.

The suspected shooter was known to police having been released from prison in January.

"We're still trying to establish the intent and the motivation behind this but all I can say is that sadly people have lost their lives this evening," Northern Territory Commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters.

Kershaw said they were investigating five crime scenes in the city.

The deceased were all male and the injured a women, he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the attack as "a terrible act of violence".

"I just want to extend my deep condolences and sympathies to all the people of the Territory and particularly in Darwin," Morrison told reporters in London.

"This is a very tight-knit community and I know they will be rocked by these events."

Witnesses told national broadcaster ABC they saw a man with a "sawn-off shotgun" enter a Darwin hotel.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told the ABC.

Another witness said she helped a bleeding women "with holes all in her skin" after a boyfriend carried the victim from the same hotel.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia Shooting Australia shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp