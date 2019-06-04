Home World

Australia cuts rates to historic low as economy slows

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 per cent, as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

Published: 04th June 2019 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Australian Dollar, Audtralian Economy

Representational image

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's central bank lowered the cost of borrowing for the first time in three years on Tuesday, hoping to extend a record 28-year-run without a recession amid stiffening headwinds.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut rates by 25 basis points to a historic low of 1.25 per cent, as the pace of growth slowed to levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

Australia dodged much of the global economic tumult of the past two decades as Beijing lapped up its vast iron ore, coal and other mineral deposits. But now rising unemployment, low wages, a housing slump and below-target inflation are stoking fears about the health of the economy Down Under.

"The Board took this decision to support employment growth and provide greater confidence that inflation will be consistent with the medium-term target," governor Philip Lowe said in a statement.

The rate cut had been expected and analysts believe that more measures to juice the economy could be on the way. Lowe said that the bank would "continue to monitor developments in the labour market closely and adjust monetary policy to support sustainable growth in the economy".

Many predict the cash rate will fall below 1.0 percent this year and the central bank could even look at buying up securities. In the 10 years since the global meltdown, the Reserve Bank of Australia has -- apart from a brief burst of optimism in 2010 -- steadily cut rates from a peak of 7.25 per cent.

Any hope of returning rates to more "normal" pre-crisis levels have been quashed by the slow global recovery, trade disputes between China and the United States and domestic challenges.

Lowe said that while the global outlook appears "reasonable", the "downside risks stemming from the trade disputes have increased".

Earlier on Tuesday there was news of faltering retail sales and the country's main telecoms firm cutting 10,000 contractors. A downturn in the country's hypercharged housing market, falling consumption and stalled wages have already pushed Australia into a per capita recession, with the output per person falling for two consecutive quarters.

The decision to cut rates will take the central bank further into uncharted territory. Lowe has himself warned that "low-for-long" interest rates could pose problems for financial stability, with banks and other firms overvaluing risky assets.

But already there is talk about the bank going a step further in improving liquidity, by buying up securities -- known as quantitative easing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of Australia Australian Economy economic slowdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp