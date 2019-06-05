Home World

Former president Asif Ali Zardari vows to remove Imran Khan's government

Zardari accused the government of unleashing a tsunami of price hike and failing to generate employment.

Published: 05th June 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Ali Zardari (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

 

KARACHI: Pakistan's former president Asif Ali Zardari has vowed to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the people's misery, as he accused the government of unleashing a tsunami of price hike and failing to generate employment.

Zardari's comments came as he addressed party workers in Sindh's Daulatpur province. "If the prime minister was not removed soon, he will bring the nation to a point where we too won't be able to run the country," Dawn newspaper quoted Zardari as saying. "I am not hungry for power, but the present government must be sent packing. Otherwise, the life of the most of the people will become a misery," Zardari warned.

He further said his Pakistan Peoples Party had always served the masses as it was "our manifesto and we believe in serving people at their doorstep". "Soon after Eid we will declare our plans and this will signal the beginning of the end," he said.

Pakistan is celebrating Eid on Wednesday. Zardari said the present government has snatched jobs from people and has unleashed a tsunami of price hike. Zardari said unemployment and price hike has increased in the country by 500 per cent. He said the present prime minister was forcibly imposed on the people of Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Eid promise Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp