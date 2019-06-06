Home World

Bangladeshi actor Anju Ghosh joins BJP

Bangladeshi actor Anju Ghosh joined the BJP on 5 June 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Nearly two months after creating a ruckus over the Trinamool Congress using two Bangladeshi actors in the Lok Sabha election campaign, the BJP on Wednesday roped in a famed Bangladeshi actress of yesteryear, Anju Ghosh.

Ghosh, known for her role in the high grosser Bangladeshi movie 'Beder Meye Josna', joined the BJP at the state party headquarters in the presence of its West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

The actress, however, refused to answer queries as to whether she was still a Bangladeshi citizen or has been given any such status by the Indian authorities.

In mid-April, there was a huge furore after Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed was seen campaigning for Trinamool's Raiganj constituency candidate, Kanaia Lal Agarwal.

The Central government cancelled Ferdous's visa and blacklisted him.

The BJP had then demanded cancellation of Agarwal's candidature and an NIA probe to find out the sponsors who let a foreign national "interfere" in India's election process.

The BJP had also moved the Election Commission seeking strong action against Bangladesh actor, Gazi Abdun Noor, for allegedly campaigning for Trinamool Congress candidate, Saugata Roy.

Mitra, however, then claimed that Noor had come to see him for some urgent work.

