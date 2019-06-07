One killed and 99 injured in massive Nepal storm

By IANS

KATHMANDU: One person was killed and 99 others were injured after a massive storm hit several villages in Nepal's Kailali and Kanchanpur districts, authorities said on Friday. The storm hit several areas in the two adjoining districts at 7.30 pm on Thursday, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Roads have been blocked as trees and utility poles were uprooted, while there's also a power outage, reports The Himalayan Times.