Pilot flying to bring Bangladesh PM back home caught without passport at Qatar airport 

The airline is now sending another pilot to bring Prime Minister Hasina back to Bangladesh.

Published: 07th June 2019 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: A Bangladeshi pilot, who flew a special plane to bring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back from Finland after her three-nation visit, was caught without his passport at Qatar's international airport, according to media reports.

Captain Fazal Mahmud of Biman Bangladesh Airlines was denied entry at the immigration of Doha International Airport in Qatar on Thursday after it was found that he travelled without passport, the airline officials said.

The flag carrier sent the passport of the pilot in another flight to Qatar later, Civil Aviation Secretary Mohibul Haque told bdnews24.

The airline is now sending another pilot to bring Prime Minister Hasina back to Bangladesh, he added.

The prime minister is in Finland as part of her official trips to three countries. She had earlier visited Japan and Saudi Arabia. She is scheduled to return home on Saturday.

Fazal flew a Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Dhaka to Qatar on Wednesday night to bring Prime Minister Hasina back home.

The issue of him carrying no passport was discovered when the flight reached Qatar.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said actions will be taken against the pilot after an investigation into the incident.

 

