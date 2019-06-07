SriLankan Airlines named world's most punctual air service for second consecutive time

By IANS

COLOMBO: SriLankan Airlines, the flag carrier of the island nation, has been named the 'World's Most Punctual Airline' for the second consecutive time with over 90 per cent of its flights in May being "on time", authorities said here Friday.

SriLankan Airlines said in a statement that it had achieved this status for the second time in less than 12 months as in September 2018, it had achieved a punctuality rating of 91.37 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

In May, it achieved a punctuality rating of 90.75 per cent.

SriLankan Airlines said achieving this status in May was impressive due to the challenges caused by heightened security at the airline's hub at the Bandaranaike International Airport in capital Colombo following the April 21 Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed over 250 people.

Global flight tracker, Flightstats analysed data of 41 carriers from Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and South America, including most of the world's largest and most prestigious airlines before drawing its conclusions.