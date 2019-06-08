Home World

Donald Trump claims Moon is part of Mars, gets trolled

Published: 08th June 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SAN FRANCISCO: US President Donald Trump has left people astonished with his knowledge of space and the universe and has become a laughing stock yet again after he claimed that the moon is a part of Mars.

In a tweet on Friday, he said: "For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defence and Science."

Trump's remarks came a day after NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine told USA Today that US astronauts would not be able to make a lunar landing by 2024 unless Trump administration's $1.6 billion budget increase request is not approved by the US Congress.

As soon as Trump tweeted, people from around the world started trolling him with witty one-liners, jokes and memes.

"Sigh! His dad must have paid his way through astronomy class too!" wrote American long-distance runner Ryan Hill.

