Home World

Rights group cheers Bhutan's move toward legalizing gay sex

Bhutan's move follows India, whose Supreme Court last year decriminalized homosexuality by declaring related British-era laws unconstitutional.

Published: 09th June 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational image.

By Associated Press

THIMPU: A global rights group on Sunday welcomed Bhutan's move toward becoming the latest South Asian nation to decriminalize homosexuality.

The tiny Himalayan kingdom's lower house of Parliament voted overwhelmingly on Friday to repeal provisions that said "unnatural sex" is illegal. The bill still needs to be passed by the upper chamber before being sent for royal assent.

"Taking steps to end the criminalization of same-sex relationships is a welcome and progressive step by Bhutan," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at New York-based Human Rights Watch, said in an email.

Bhutanese Finance Minister Namgay Tshering had proposed to repeal the penal code provisions, saying the law, despite never being used, had become "a stain" on the country's reputation.

The minister said he was optimistic that the upper house in the nation of 750,000 people would back the lower house decision when it votes on Monday.

Ganguly said the campaign for wider acceptance of gay rights should get more attention in South Asia, which is conservative and culturally and religiously diverse with major religions such as Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism.

Bhutan's move follows India, whose Supreme Court last year decriminalized homosexuality by declaring related British-era laws unconstitutional.

Ganguly said that Nepal has made "some good efforts" as well.

"The rest of South Asia, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, should follow suit and outlaw these legal provisions that are a part of their colonial past," she said.

In Bangladesh and Pakistan, both Muslim-majority nations, gay relationships are illegal, and gay rights activists routinely face discrimination.

In a report last year, Human Rights Watch urged Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka to follow India and decriminalize colonial-era laws that had criminalized gay sex.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LGBT community homosexuality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp