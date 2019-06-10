12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

By IANS

KABUL: At least 12 commanders of Haqqani network were killed in an operation by Afghan forces in the country's Khost province, officials said on Monday.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) -- Afghanistan's intelligence agency -- said in a statement that the commanders were involved in destructive and terrorist activities in the province, TOLO News reported.

One member of the Haqqani network was wounded and three others were arrested in the operation which was carried out in Sabari district, the statement said.

A number of weapons and explosives were also seized during the operation.

The Haqqani network is deemed a strong aide to the Taliban and is widely active in Afghanistan's provinces of Khost, Paktia and Paktika.