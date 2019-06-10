Home World

Colombo to expedite delayed Indo-Lanka projects

Wickremesinghe, in a statement, said a series of joint initiatives between India and Sri Lanka was being planned to ensure continued economic cooperation.

By IANS

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said here on Monday he had assured India of expediting the delayed Indo-Lanka projects, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the island country.

On Sunday, Modi became the first foreign leader to visit Sri Lanka after the Easter Sunday bombings which killed over 250 people and was claimed by the Islamic State. Modi's visit was seen as India's affirmation of solidarity with the neighbouring country in its hour of crisis.

Modi's continual show of support towards Sri Lanka would serve to strengthen confidence and encourage more people to visit the island country, he added.

"During his trip, we discussed issues, including strengthening of regional security through reviving tri-lateral talks between Sri Lanka, India and the Maldives.

"I also requested that India work closely with Sri Lanka's security forces, providing them counter-terrorism training and logistical support," Wickremesinghe said, adding Modi's visit would serve to boost the tourism industry, hit following the April 21 attacks.

India is Sri Lanka's largest trading partner and also accounts for the largest FDI in the island nation.

Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe India-Sri Lanka Modi in Sri Lanka Diplomacy

