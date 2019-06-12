China's ex-envoy to Pakistan is its new ambassador to India

By IANS

BEIJING: China has appointed its former envoy to Pakistan Sun Weidong as India's ambassador after his predecessor Luo Zhaohui was promoted as Deputy Foreign Minister.

A seasoned diplomat, Sun currently heads the Policy and Planning Department of the Foreign Ministry and has worked closely with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar when he was India's envoy to Beijing.

India's envoy to China Vikram Misri met Sun, who is a South Asia expert, and congratulated him for the new job.

"Congratulations to His Excellency Sun Weidong, who has been appointed as the new Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to India. (I) had the opportunity to welcome him home recently in Beijing and wish him all the best for his important mission," Misri said in a tweet.