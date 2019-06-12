Home World

Drunk Indian national charged for assaulting Singapore police officer

Murugesan Ragupathiraja faces 10 charges, three of which were committed on Sunday when he attempted to assault a police officer in Singapore.

Published: 12th June 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Indian national faces jail time after he was charged by a court in Singapore with attempting to assault a police officer and causing annoyance to the public while being drunk.

Murugesan Ragupathiraja faces 10 charges, three of which were committed on Sunday when he attempted to assault a police officer at an apartment block in the Everton Park housing estate.

He was also charged for causing annoyance to the public while drunk in the estate and committing mischief by kicking two wooden benches at a nearby Duxton Plain Park.

Police arrested him by firing taser shots on his legs which disabled him, a video on social media showed.

He was also shown arguing with the police officers while drinking from a can and taking a swing at a police officer.

Responding to a public call, police arrived on scene on Sunday afternoon to check on the disturbance he was causing to members of the public and damage to public property he as causing in the estate.

Murugesan's previous charges include robbing a man of SGD 160, an ATM card and a bag after rubbing red powder, believed to be chilli powder, into the victim's eyes, spitting at an auxiliary police officer and slapping each side of an auxiliary police officer's face.

He is set to return to court on July 9.

If found guilty of causing annoyance to the public while drunk, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined a maximum of 1,000 Singaporean dollar, or both.

If convicted of assaulting a police officer to deter him from discharging his duty, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

For damaging the wooden benches, he could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Singapore Indian assaulting Singapore cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp