Heavy rains in southern China leave 49 dead, 14 missing

China's disaster reduction committee said Wednesday that more than 7,000 houses have collapsed and 300,000 people have been evacuated.

In this photo taken Monday, June 10, 2019, Chinese paramilitary policemen evacuate residents trapped by flooding in Heyuan in southern China's Guangdong province. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Authorities say 49 people have died and 14 others are missing since heavy rainfall hit southern China in early June.

A statement on its social media account said direct economic losses totalled 10 billion yuan (USD 1.4 billion).

The committee said that floods, landslides and mudslides from the rains have affected more than 4.5 million people in eight provinces.

A senior water resources official said Tuesday that 6.75 million people in 22 provinces have been affected and 83 people died or went missing since the start of flood season this year.

