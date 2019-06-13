Home World

Donald Trump has a 'feeling' US, China can strike trade deal

Trump also addressed the huge trade tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

Published: 13th June 2019

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he understands Hong Kong protesters who have risen up against plans to allow extraditions to China but hopes they can "work it out" with Beijing.

"I hope they're going to be able to work it out with China," Trump told reporters at the White House, as Hong Kong was rocked by the worst political violence since its handover to China.

"I understand the reason for the demonstration," he said. "I hope it all works out for China and for Hong Kong."

Trump's cautious response to what he said were "massive" demonstrations came as Washington and Beijing try to pick up the pieces of their collapsed talks on resolving a trade war.

"We're doing very well with respect to China," Trump said, referring to huge trade tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

Trump reiterated that he expects to meet President Xi Jinping at a G20 summit later this month.

"I have a feeling that we're going to make a deal with China," he said.

