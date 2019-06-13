Home World

Second Ebola death in Uganda after outbreak crosses border

Uganda health ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona confirmed the death of the 50-year-old woman overnight.

Published: 13th June 2019 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

This photo taken Thursday, April 18, 2019 and released by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), shows an Ebola-prevention information sign at the Ndaiga Health Centre II, near the shores of Lake Albert and the border with Congo, in Kagadi district, western Uganda. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KAMPALA (Uganda): A second person infected with the Ebola virus has died in Uganda, the health ministry said Thursday, after a family exposed to the disease quietly crossed the border from Congo.

The first cross-border cases in this Ebola outbreak — the second-deadliest in history — have prompted a World Health Organization expert committee to meet on Friday to discuss whether to declare a global health emergency. Such declarations almost always boost attention and donor funding.

Uganda health ministry spokesman Emmanuel Ainebyoona confirmed the death of the 50-year-old woman overnight. Her 5-year-old grandson was the first confirmed death from Ebola in Uganda on Wednesday. The boy's 3-year-old brother also is infected.

Congo's health ministry said all members of the Congolese-Ugandan family have agreed to be repatriated to Congo for experimental treatments as part of clinical trials. There is no licensed treatment for the virus which can spread quickly via close contact with bodily fluids of those infected and can be fatal in up to 90% of cases.

ALSO READ | Boy dies of Ebola in Uganda as virus spreads from Congo

More than 1,400 people have died in this outbreak declared in August in eastern Congo, one of the world's most turbulent regions, where rebel attacks and resistance by community members wary of authorities have badly hampered Ebola containment work.

For months, officials have feared the virus would cross the heavily traveled border where health workers have been screening millions of people for fever and other symptoms. Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan have been preparing for possible cases.

The family's case shows the challenges in tracking those infected in an outbreak where an alarmingly high percentage of cases aren't discovered until it is too late. Doctors Without Borders last month said as few as a third of new confirmed Ebola cases were linked back to known contacts of infected people.

Authorities on Wednesday said the family had traveled from Uganda to Congo because the boys' grandfather was ill. WHO said he died of Ebola, and officials believe those who mourned him became infected, too.

While returning to Uganda, the group including several other children was stopped at a Congolese border post. A dozen members of the group already showed symptoms of Ebola. While awaiting transfer to an Ebola treatment unit, six family members slipped away and crossed into Uganda on an unguarded footpath, authorities told The Associated Press.

Authorities in both countries now vow to step up border security.

Uganda has now identified seven suspected Ebola cases, and about 50 contacts of the family are being traced there. Five family members who did not cross into Uganda have tested positive for Ebola, Congo's health ministry said.

Health teams in Uganda "are not panicking," Henry Mwebesa, the national director of health services, told the AP on Wednesday. He cited the East African nation's experience battling previous outbreaks of Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers.

This outbreak "is not going to go beyond" the boy's family in Uganda, he added.

For the first time, an experimental but effective Ebola vaccine is being widely used, with more than 132,000 in Congo receiving it. Uganda is more stable than eastern Congo, and it has vaccinated nearly 4,700 health workers. WHO is shipping another 3,500 doses this week for health workers and contacts of those infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ebola World Health Organization Ebola vaccine Uganda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp