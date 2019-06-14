Home World

Body of 7-year-old Indian girl smuggled into US found near Mexico border

The girl reportedly had been travelling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.

Published: 14th June 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

A Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of Mexico-Arizona border. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TUCSON:  Authorities say the body of a child believed to be a 7-year-old girl from India has been found near the Arizona-Mexico border.

They say the body was discovered Wednesday morning by Border Patrol agents about 17 miles (27 kilometers) west of Lukeville.

The girl reportedly had been travelling with four other people who were dropped near the international boundary by smugglers.

Agents from the Tucson Sector encountered two women from India who said they had become separated from a woman and two children hours earlier.

A girl's remains were recovered a few hundred yards south of the international boundary, and an air and ground search ensued for the other migrants.

Border Patrol agents located footprints late Wednesday that indicated the remaining two members of the group crossed back into Mexico.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arizona-Mexico border Mexico donald trump Narendra Modi migration refugee crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp