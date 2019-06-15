Home World

Pakistan minister shown with cat ears, whiskers on Facebook live streaming

Photos of Khyber Pakhtukhwa's Minister of Information Shoukat Yousufzai and his fellow ministers with cat ears and whiskers quickly went viral on social media, Dawn news reported.

 

A screengrab from the live streaming.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: In a comedy of errors, a person streaming live on Facebook a conference by a Pakistani minister accidentally activated the cat filter, according to a media report Saturday.

The press conference was about the recent decisions made by the provincial Assembly, but the netizens could not get over the mishap.

PTI Khyber Pakhtukhwa posted a statement on Facebook today apologising for the incident and called it 'human error'

"Who let the cats out," said on Twitter user, while another posted: "Positive image of Pakistan is being promoted though a press conference streamed live on Facebook with cat filter on Ministers of KP province."

One Twitter user also said that Yousufzai "looks kinda cute" with the cat ears and whiskers.

